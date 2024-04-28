Miri to host six Malaysia Games events, says deputy minister

MIRI (April 28): This city will host six events in the 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma) this August.

According to Deputy Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak Datuk Dr Ripin Lamat, the sports are sailing, rugby, fencing, softball, karate and pencak silat.

“With the support from all parties, Sukma Sarawak will not only be a successful edition, but will also leave a positive impact on the development of the nation’s sports industry,” he told reporters when met at the Sukma Sarawak 2024 Baton Relay here early today.

Held at the Miri City Fan, the event gathered more than 500 participants from all across this division.

Miri has been set as the second leg of Sukma Sarawak 2024 Baton Relay programme, which kicked off in Limbang last Saturday.

After here, it will proceed to Bintulu, Sibu, Mukah, Sri Aman, Betong, Kota Samarahana and Serian, before concluding in Kuching this June 23.

The event at Miri City Fan was also attended by Sarawak Deputy State Secretary (Operations) Datu Hii Chang Kee who is also chief executive officer for Sukma and Para Sukma Sarawak 2024, Miri Resident Jamalie Busri, Miri Mayor Adam Yii, and Sarawak State Sports Council director Awang Putrayusrie Awang Redzuan.