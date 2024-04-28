Mother of late Joanna Felicia Rohna recalls daughter as ‘kind, helpful and loving’

SERIAN (April 28): Rohna Tumbo, mother of the late Joanna Felicia Rohna, describes her late daughter as kind, helpful and loving.

Joanna, whose rank is Laskar Kanan (Leading Rate), was one of 10 victims who tragically perished in a mid-air collision involving two Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) helicopters in Lumut on April 23.

Rohna expressed her desire to remain strong, so her late daughter can “rest peacefully”.

“For the past few days, I was just staying at home praying for my late daughter,” she told reporters when met at Kampung Engkeroh Tebakang after a visit from Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

She added the family will hold a nine-day prayer ceremony to honour the late Joanna as one of Sarawak’s heroes.

“She was truly kind; always helping others. Whenever someone was in need, she was always there to assist. She never hesitated to lend a hand.

“That’s just how she was, both with her children and others, like any loving mother. She was truly compassionate — not only with her siblings but with everyone around her,” Rohna recounted.

She recalled that when Joanna was still alive, she would consistently video call during the evenings whenever she had the chance.

“Sometimes, if she was busy, she wouldn’t call. But I always messaged her, just regular WhatsApp messages. If it was with her grandmother or siblings, it was usually a video call to ask what they were doing; whether her grandmother had eaten, and things like that.

“But now, there’s no more of that because she’s gone,” she said.

Amid the tragedy faced by the late Joanna’s family, Kampung Engkeroh Tebakang Women’s Bureau chief Hayati Jeggu shared the collaborative efforts of everyone in the village in assisting them.

“We all collaborated with the family members of the late Joanna to organise the gatherings at her in-laws’ residence, providing an opportunity for people to pay their last respects to her.

“For two full days, we prepared food and beverages for the guests who came. Then, every night we gathered here.

“For the food and beverages, we collected contributions from many people while others gave their contributions willingly. With the funds collected, we then purchased the necessary raw materials and proceeded to cook,” she told reporters.

She said the village is like that — when someone passes away, everyone helps out without being asked.

“We’re like a family. In times of hardship like this, everyone pitches in by bringing food items, beverages and even giving donations,” she said.