One killed, two others injured in two-car collision in Kuching

KUCHING (April 28): A 37-year-old man was killed while two others sustained light injuries in an accident involving two cars at Jalan Tun Jugah here in the early hours of Sunday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) identified the deceased as Bong Kee Tze.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at 3.38am and firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya fire station were despatched to the scene.

“The accident involved two cars and the driver of one of the cars was trapped in the vehicle.

“The victim was extricated from the car and was handed over to the paramedics, who pronounced him dead at the scene,” it added.

After ensuring that the situation was safe and under control, the firefighters ended their operation at 4.50am.