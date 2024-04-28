Over 5000 attend Datuk Rubiah Wang’s Raya open house in Kota Samarahan

KOTA SAMARAHAN (April 28): More than 5,000 visitors visited Datuk Rubiah Wang’s Hari Raya open house which was held at the Kota Samarahan Civic Centre from 10am to 3pm today.

According to the event’s organisers, a majority of the visitors attending the event hosted by the Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister and Kota Samarahan MP came from areas such as Kota Samarahan, Asajay, Muara Tuang, Stakan, and other areas in the Samarahan division.

“Various delicacies are prepared involving the cooperation between the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW), the Community Development Department (Kemas), the Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara), the Smallholder, Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) and Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Felcra),” said the organisers in a statement.

Present to officiate the ceremony was Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg accompanied by his deputy, Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, and Women, Family, and Community Development (KPWKM) Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

State Legislative Assembly (DUN) deputy speaker and Muara Tuang assemblyman Dato Idris Buang and Batu Kitang assemblyman Dato Lo Khere Chiang were also present.

“The ceremony was also graced with the symbolic handing over of donations to 80 prospective pilgrims under the P197 Kota Samarahan ‘Ukhwah Interweaving Programme’ (Program Jalinan Ukhwah P197 Kota Samarahan),” said the organisers.

During the event Abang Johari and other officials present were seen performing symbolic gimmicks and singing songs on stage together.

Meanwhile, the ‘Program Jalinan Ukhwah P197 Kota Samarahan’ is an annual programme of Rubiah’s P197 Kota Samarahan service center in collaboration with the Malaysian Muslim Welfare Association (Perkim) Samarahan branch as a donation to prospective pilgrims from Rubiah’s parliamentary area.