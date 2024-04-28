Premier: S’wak Foundation will support future academic endeavours of late Joanna’s children

SERIAN (April 28): The Sarawak Foundation will support the future academic endeavours of both of the late Joanna Felicia Rohna’s children, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the foundation will cover all the education expenses for four-year-old Allesia Felice Haslie and one-year-old Hovannes Haslie.

He said this when paying a visit to the late Joanna’s family at her in-laws’ residence in Kampung Engkeroh Tebakang.

Joanna was a Laskar Kanan (Leading Rate) who tragically perished in a mid-air collision involving two Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) helicopters in Lumut on Tuesday while doing a flypast rehearsal for the TLDM Fleet Open Day scheduled at the base in May.

“On behalf of the government, I extend my deepest sympathies for the loss of her husband and for her parents experiencing a loss of a child. It is heartbreaking — a child losing her mother.

“Today, I have provided assistance of RM10,000 to the family for their specific purposes,” he told reporters when met during the visit.

He said both of the children will be included in the Sarawak Foundation’s list.

“The first child is currently in daycare and when the child enters primary school, secondary school and university, the Sarawak Foundation will bear the cost of their education.

“Today I informed their family, particularly their father (Haslie Ali) that we will register them in the Sarawak Foundation database and through their father, we will monitor their educational progress,” he said.

He said once Allesia’s and Hovannes’ names are on the list, the government will engage with them in their education up to the highest level.

“Hopefully, they will be able to study up to university-level, perhaps join the military after. I feel their children have inherited a warrior spirit as well, given that both parents served in the military,” he said.

Also present were Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem, Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada, Kedup assemblyman Datuk Martin Ben and Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus.