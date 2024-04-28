Premier welcomes Fadillah’s proposal on prerequisite for business folks migrating to S’wak

KUCHING (April 28): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has welcomed the proposal by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof for Sarawak to impose a minimum deposit of RM2 million into a local bank, or property purchase for a value of not less than RM1.5 million, for business people wanting to migrate to the state.

Abang Johari said there is no problem for the state government to offer permanent resident status to the business people from Peninsular Malaysia who wish to migrate to the state as long as they are willing to make investment or purchase property worth not less than RM1.5 million.

“I agree with Yang Amat Berhormat Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof. It means many people have seen Sarawak. Sarawak now is like a gem.

“And now, if you look at our performance, we have overtaken Johor. We have become the top three. And soon maybe we can take over Selangor. That’s why, many people expressed their interest in wanting to move here.

“But we want people who can bring new ideas. So it is a good suggestion, we will discuss. If you want to be a permanent resident, not a citizen, then why not?,” he said when met during the launching of National-level World Water Day celebration here at Kuching Waterfront today

Citing Singapore as one of the examples that have come up with such policy, Abang Johari believed that imposing such a measure would enable the state to generate more income.

“It will generate development from the housing point of view and what is necessary is they have ideas. Singapore does that. You know one of the Singapore ministers is from Miri,” he said.

Abang Johari stressed that while Sarawak welcomes such proposal, it is restricted to permanent resident status and not Sarawak citizen status.

“Indeed, I welcome those who can generate employment for us and give them permanent resident status. But this offer is for those who are willing to invest money here. If they don’t, I’m sorry, they cannot be given permanent resident status,” he said.

Fadillah, who made the proposal on Saturday, said Sarawak’s harmony and political stability had become key attractions for “many business friends in the peninsula wanting to migrate here”.

“If they want to migrate to Sarawak, I say can, so I want to suggest to the Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) as well, when we have our own bank later, those wishing to migrate to Sarawak must have minimum deposit of RM2 million in our state-owned bank, or purchase property here for no less than RM1.5 million.

“This at least can generate income for our state. They can also get permanent resident status in Sarawak,” he had said.

In February, Abang Johari had mentioned that Sarawak was in talks with Affin Bank Bhd to be a block shareholder to strengthen the state’s economy further. This would make Sarawak an influential shareholder in the bank.