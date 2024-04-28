PTTEP nurtures a greener future with tree planting projects in Tmn Tumbina

BINTULU (April 28): PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) Malaysia is sprouting a greener tomorrow with 500 additional planted trees through its ‘Nourish Nature, Nurture Future’ programme at Taman Tumbina Bintulu.

The programme was officiated at and overseen by PTTEP Malaysia Asset Country manager Padsakorn Suwanruji.

The programme was coordinated by PTTEP Sarawak Oil Limited in collaboration with the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA), Department of Environment Bintulu branch (DOE) and the Department of Forestry Science, Faculty of Agricultural and Forestry Sciences, Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu campus (UPMKB).

Padsakorn said the 500 trees would be planted in two sessions as a continuation of last year’s tree planting project, aimed at helping to restore the forested land area, preserve the natural ecosystem and cultivate environmental stewardship.

“The first tree planting session today, comprised 200 tree saplings with an additional 300 tree saplings slated to be planted during the second session in June 2024 in conjunction with the World Environment Day,” he said.

He said during the two sessions, local fruit trees would be planted consisting of nine unique species such as Mangifera indica (Mangga), Dimocarpus malesianus (Longan Hutan), Durio zibethinus (Durian) and more.

A BDA planting-based approach for planting spacing and species-matching would be utilised for the trees’ longevity, ensuring consistent pH levels and optimal, stable growth on all fronts.

Padsakorn said the programme was executed in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals of Climate Action (13) and Life on Land (15) towards net-zero goals, with sights also set on contributing towards the 100 million tree-planting campaign 2021-2025 set by the Malaysian government.

“Following our first tree-planting venture last year, PTTEP continues our environmental charge in line with our EP Spirit Values, particularly our responsibility to society.

“I would like to thank our collaborators for their unwavering support and commitment to this cause and it is our ultimate hope that this tree planting initiative bears fruit for both our communities and the surrounding environment through the absorption of carbon emissions, as well as conserving a natural habitat for the local species to thrive,” he said.

PTTEP is the exploration and production (E&P) flagship of PTT Group, Thailands’ national oil company.

Currently PTTEP has more than 50 projects globally and its business is driven by the vision to become the ‘Energy Partner of Choice’ through competitive performance and innovation for long-term value creation.

At PTTEP, to achieve the ultimate goal in ensuring energy security and sustainable growth for all, collaboration is more vital than competition.