Rural school receives RM10,000 in MRP fund from Bukit Goram rep

KAPIT (April 28): SK Nanga Peraran, about an hour boat-ride upriver from here, has received an allocation of RM10,000 from Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat.

The money would be channelled to the primary school’s parent-teacher association (PTA).

Jamit, who is Bukit Goram assemblyman, announced this during the school’s annual dinner at a hotel in Sibu recently, where political secretary to Premier of Sarawak, Watson Awan Jalai, was among the guests.

In his speech, Jamit congratulated SK Nanga Peraran for having recorded many achievements last year.

“Such achievements serve as testimony to the high commitment of all the school staff in providing quality education to the children.

“To the parents, always prioritise your children’s education.

“To the school community, continue to move as one team to ensure successful teaching and learning,” he said.