SFCA: Short video contest on Sarawak-China bilateral relations offers attractive prizes

KUCHING (April 28): Individuals with a passion for creating short videos and films are invited to submit their entries for a short video contest themed ’50 Years of Glory and Beyond’, organised by the Sarawak-China Friendship Association (SFCA) and supported by the China’s Consulate-General in Kuching.

Held in connection with the 50th anniversary celebration of the diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China, the contest also marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the China’s Consulate-General in Kuching.

The contest is now open for submissions which must be done before July 31, said the organiser in a press release yesterday.

“It is open to all for free, with no age or nationality restriction, with entries of short videos lasting between three and six minutes,” it said.

The contest aims to highlight the enduring friendship between Sarawak and China through the medium of short videos, as well as to showcase their cooperation and achievements in various fields such as trade, education, culture and tourism.

In addition, the contest seeks to strengthen the understanding and preservation of the Sarawak-China friendship among the public, particularly the younger generation.

This initiative, it said, was parts of efforts to ensure the enduring legacy of these bilateral friendly relations.

During the soft launch and press conference here yesterday, organising chairman Dr Wang Yin Chai said participants could choose any location in Sarawak, highlighting its unique cultural features or historical background as their topic to showcase the friendship between Sarawak and China.

Participants could stand a chance to win a total cash prize and lucky draw prizes worth RM62,000 in total, he said.

The first prize winner would bring home RM15,000, while the second and third prize winners would receive RM10,000 and RM8,000 respectively.

In addition, a cash prize of RM1,000 would be given to five consolation winners, he added.

“All eligible participants will have the opportunity to enter a lucky draw, of which three lucky winners will each receive a round-trip airfare and accommodation for a free and easy trip to China, each valued at RM6,000,” he said.

Participants can submit their short video via the Google Form Link at

https://forms.gle/JH7aUrcVRPSobVsLA or scan the QR code provided to access the Google Form Link where the terms and conditions for the contest can be found.

For more information, contact the SCFA secretariat on 082-428815.