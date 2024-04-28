Sibu Vocational College proud of high marketability among grads

SIBU (April 28): Sibu Vocational College has scored 90.36 per cent marketability among its graduates for the 2023 cohort.

According to college director Jamali Muhamad, a total of 78.31 per cent of the graduates have found employment, 6.02 per cent still continuing their studies, and 4.82 per cent have became entrepreneurs, while 9.64 per cent still awaiting job placements.

“This is in line with the aim and direction of the vocational college, which sets the outcome of the KPM KV (Education Ministry vocational college) to must be 70 per cent working, 20 per cent continuing their studies, and 10 per cent becoming entrepreneurs.

“The marketability of Sibu Vocational College graduates for the 2021 cohort, was 92.96 per cent and the marketability for the 2022 cohort, was 98.10 per cent,” he said at the college’s ‘Majlis Rumah Terbuka Perpaduan Madani’ yesterday, where Peryatim Sarawak board member cum Kompleks Kebajikan Juma’ani Tuanku Haji Bujang (KKJTHB) chairman, Dato Mohamad Yusnar Matalie officiated at the opening ceremony.

Adding on, Jamali said the success of the vocational college could be measured based on the outcome of its students, and moreover, the commendable feat could be attributed to the learning process undertaken under and based on the ‘Standards of Excellence’ for technical and vocational education training (TVET).

“The 100 per cent enrollment for the 2024 cohort, for all the programmes offered, proves that Sibu Vocational College has become among the institutions of choice for students and parents here.

“The recognition status of Sibu Vocational College is in line with the Ministry of Education standards, where all programmes offered have received full recognition from the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) and the Malaysia Board of Technologist (MBOT) and fully accredited as a certified centre by the Department of Skills Development.”

According to Jamali, Sibu Vocational College has established 23 collaborations, 12 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and 11 notes of cooperation (NoU) with local industries as well as with others outside Sibu.

