Some 3,300 runners participate in MeoW Autism Run in Kuching

KUCHING (April 28): Some 3,300 runners including participants from countries such as the Philippines, Switzerland, Indonesia, Singapore and Pakistan as well as 271 individuals with autism made the MeoW Autism Run a success today.

Performing the flag-off at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Complex here, Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said the run had evolved into a symbol of solidarity, transcending boundaries and bringing together individuals from diverse backgrounds including foreign participants.

“Together, we have raised RM120,000, a commendable achievement, yet our journey towards sustainable support for the Kuching Autistic Association (KAA) Educational and Vocational Training Centre necessitates continued fundraising efforts,” he said.

According to Wee, the run serves as a testament to participants’ collective commitment to advocate for autism awareness and inclusion.

“Allow me to commend the exemplary efforts of KAA, which unwavering dedication has been instrumental in championing the cause of individuals living with autism.

“Success is not how high you have climbed, but how you make a position difference to the world. When a new day begins, dare to smile gratefully. When there is darkness, dare to be the first to shine a light,” he said.

The mayor observed that the association, since its inception in 1998, had been a beacon of hope, empowering children and adults with autism to realise their fullest potential and lead lives of purpose, independence and economic productivity.

He was delighted to note the remarkable work being carried out at the KAA Educational and Vocational Training Centre, located at Jalan Desa Wira 15 in Batu Kawa here.

“With 155 individuals receiving personalised special education and training under the guidance of 30 devoted staff members, and the Sunshine Hub Sheltered Workshop providing invaluable skills training to adults with autism, the association is truly making strides in fostering inclusion and self-sufficiency within our community.

“Additionally, the provision of emotional support and guidance to parents navigating the complexities of raising children with autism is a testament to the association’s holistic approach towards empowerment,” he pointed out.

In an advice to the parents, Wee said it should not matter how slowly a child learns since it matters more that they encourage children to never stop trying.

He also extended his gratitude to the sponsors and all other non-governmental organisations and individuals whose unwavering support had propelled the success of the run.

Commending the organising committee, he said: “Your tireless efforts have not only raised awareness but also fostered a community of acceptance and support for individuals with autism.”