S’wak Social Wellbeing Index 2023 findings out this Tuesday, says Fatimah

KUCHING (April 28): The outcome of the Sarawak Social Wellbeing Index (SSWI) 2023 research will be known this Tuesday (April 30), said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said the research, which was conducted by Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus (Swinburne Sarawak), serves as a vital tool to measure the impact of the social inclusivity aspiration under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“On April 30 after our State Cabinet meeting on Monday (April 29), we will be able to hear about the research that has been done by Swinburne Sarawak about SSWI 2023.

“We are concerned about the social well-being of our people and would like to know how happy our people are, and which groups are unhappy whether they are the youth, senior citizens, rural or urban people. This is so that we can address the related matters,” she said when closing the Seni Kita: Her Mind programme at the Community Social Support Centre (CSSC) here today.

She said the state is committed in its efforts to ensure that Sarawak develops not only holistically and economically, but also in terms of its social development.

“Social development is actually more difficult to achieve because social issues are very complex and very often, they are inter-related to one another.

“For instance, when we speak about drug issues in Sarawak, they are related to other issues such as violence, economy or even teenage pregnancies. They are inter-related,” she said.

On the CSSC, Fatimah said the ministry is looking to establish more of such centres following the success of the first CSSC in Kuching.

“In fact, I believe that Sarawak has been able to establish the first CSSC in the country and as such, we want to set up more of these centres in other divisions as well.

“We have one upcoming CSSC in Sibu, which will be completed soon, but for the centre in Miri, we are still grappling with the premises because we don’t want the CSSC to be located somewhere that’s not easily accessible for the people especially the disadvantaged and the needy,” she said.

She was pleased that the CSSC in Kuching has been put to good use since its establishment in January last year.

“This is the first CSSC and we have since recorded quite a number of agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that have made use of this centre for various purposes such as outreach programmes, sharing and so on.

“We are very pleased to see that it is very well utilised and serve as a place where NGOs can carry out their activities for free,” she said.

She hoped that more NGOs and other organisations will make use of the CSSC to hold their events in the future.

Also present at the event was Social Development Council executive secretary Dr Zufar Yadi Brendan Abdullah.