Three sustain minor injuries in Bintulu crash

BINTULU (April 28): Three people sustained minor injuries in an accident involving three vehicles at Jalan Utama Johari Sunam, Taman Tinggi here early this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were notified about the incident at 2.54am and firefighters from the Bintulu fire station were dispatched to the scene.

“The incident involved two cars and a pickup truck and a victim was pinned to the seat of a car.

“The operation commander reported that the firefighters managed to extricate victim from the car using the rescue tool,” it added.

It said the victim was handed over to the paramedics for further action.