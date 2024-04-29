Bau Gallery to complement Bau Gold Mine Museum and Park, says rep

KUCHING (April 29): A Bau Gallery will be built to complement the upcoming Gold Mine Museum and Park in Bau.

Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep said the financial allocation to fund the project will come from his constituency’s Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) funds.

“The contents (for the gallery) have been secured and the budget is there, the allocation is there,” he said when met by reporters following a function here.

Henry, who is also Deputy Minister of Transport, said the building to house the Gallery could be completed within the next two to three years.

“Well, if you ask me as a politician, I want it tomorrow. But when you deal with implementation agencies, they have to go through certain processes and procedures that they need to abide. So it’s beyond us as politicians.

“So the implementing agency has to go through the planning, designing, and approving of the design. It will take one or two years, or sometimes it will take three years.

“There’s no shortcut because they have to go through a certain approval,” he added.

Meanwhile, the location for the Bau Gallery is said to be at the old government quarters area not far from the Bau District Office.

The first meeting on setting up the Gallery was held on March 21 this year.