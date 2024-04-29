Chinese medical university plans to open campus in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 29): A Chinese medical university is planned to be built in Sabah, said Sabah Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Shareda) president Datuk Sr Chua Soon Ping.

Chua said this was initiated by Shareda vice president Raymond Xavier Chan in collaboration with the association, explaining that the veep had recently travelled to China to attract educational institutions there into setting up a campus in the state.

He said Raymond’s visits had borne fruit as one such institution, which already had existing plans to expand to Malaysia, has expressed interest in setting up a campus in Sabah – the Anhua Medical University, which is located in the province of Hunan.

Chua said this initiative is supported by the state government which the association is currently working with to determine the best venue for this new campus, with current plans pointing towards somewhere in Kota Kinabalu.

He said this university will offer an initial two bilingual (English and Chinese) courses – a five-year course on Chinese pharmacy and a four-year course on Chinese medicine and acupuncture.

He said that this initiative is part of Raymond and the association’s efforts to uplift Sabah’s education sector by introducing more higher learning institutions in the state.

“Compared to Sarawak, which has at least 10 esteemed higher learning institutions like Curtin University, Sabah only has one, which is Universiti Malaysia Sabah, and only two international schools, so we are lacking in education.

“Shareda will utilise its resources to back such efforts to empower education in Sabah as it can also reinforce tourism by providing the soon-to-come Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) applicants another schooling option for their children.

“This initiative is also to ensure that we can tap into the talents of our local students by re-skilling or up-skilling them so that they will remain working in Sabah, as at the moment many of them have been attracted elsewhere such as Singapore and Brunei.

“We love Sabah, and we want it to be competitive with the rest of the world. This is our aim. Raymond is actually going for another second university (to be built here) which will be a general university, but I cannot disclose more details at the moment,” he told reporters after unveiling the grand prize for the upcoming PropEX 2024 at the BYD showroom near Kolombong here on Monday.

Meanwhile, Chua said purchasers who make bookings with exhibitors at the coming PropEX event, which will be held from June 14 to 17 from 10am to 9pm at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here, stand a chance to win a lucky draw grand prize of a BYD Dolphin electric vehicle (EV) worth RM100,000.

He said this year’s PropEX which is themed “Art of Building”, additionally promises to be an event brimming with excitement and innovation as the visitors embark on a journey that deviates from the ordinary, with a booth layout inspired by the timeless dynamics of the Monopoly board game for an immersive experience.

He said the event agenda is packed with thrilling activities such as a bear brick contest, maths contest, clay contest and bingo games, all featuring exciting prizes to be claimed, adding that visitors can also look forward to daily lucky draws upon registration.

Chua added that esteemed interior designers and architects will be gracing the event with their invaluable expertise, and exhibitors will also have the chance to compete for the Shareda PropEX 2024 Awards for Best Design, Best Model House and Most Attractive and Creative Ad.

Also present were Sabah Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Farhan Sufyan, Shareda honorary advisor Datuk Susan Wong and vice president Datuk Quek Siew Hau, and PropEX deputy organising chairman Jonathan Wong and advisor Roland Ling.