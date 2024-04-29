Collision with stationary lorry claims life of farmer

KUCHING (April 29): A farmer was killed today after his motorcycle crashed into a stationary lorry, which had broken down earlier at KM23 of Jalan Sri Aman-Kuching.

Sri Aman police chief DSP Mathew Manggie said the motorcyclist was aged 66, from Skim Skrang.

“The victim and two friends, also farmers, were riding separately towards Lachau town when the incident happened around 7.30am.

“According to the two friends, they had spotted the broken-down lorry by the side of the road and switched to the right lane, but the victim failed to do so and crashed into the lorry’s rear right tyre,” he said in a statement.

Mathew said initial investigation found that the lorry had broken down around 6am, with the driver and his assistant placing two road safety cones and several tree branches at a distance of about 60 metres behind the vehicle to warn other motorists.

He added that the victim’s two friends had also confirmed to police that they had spotted the safety cones and branches, which led to them to switch lanes.

He also said that it was raining at the time of the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.