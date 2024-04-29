Durin Cultural Carnival exceeds expectations, says SRDC chairman

SIBU (April 29): The Durin Cultural Carnival 2024 has achieved its objective, said Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai.

He said the three-day event was very lively and had a high number of visitors every night.

“I am proud to say we have succeeded in achieving the objective targetted by the council, which is for the carnival to be used as a platform to increase and stimulate the local economy in Durin by opening stalls at the carnival site.

“The carnival too has successfully boosted our local tourism sector, with the presence of participants and visitors from various places in the state including Sibu, Kapit, Julau and Bintulu.

“There were also Remote Control Boat Race participants from Thailand, Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia and Peninsula Malaysia,” he said when officiating the closing ceremony of the carnival here on Sunday night.

Also present at the event were Sibu Resident representative Maria Nadja Jimmy, SRDC secretary Ng Siang Wei and Durin Cultural Carnival managing chairman Councilor Datuk Teo Boon Siew.

Sempurai said no fewer than 4,000 visitors attended the opening ceremony of the carnival on Saturday.

“I am certain this carnival is not only successful in terms of the organisation and the attendance of visitors. In fact, this carnival has succeeded in uniting the community of different backgrounds.

“This was actually the goal that we were aiming for,” he said.

He attributed the success of the carnival to the organising committee, Durin community, sponsors, elected representatives and agencies involved and also expressed his appreciation to the Sarawak Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts as well as Malaysian Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture for providing funds for the carnival.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Clarissa Rinya Setian from Rumah Mary in Sungai Bidut here was crowned ‘Kumang’ of the Durin Cultural Carnival beauty contest.

She walked home with a cash prize of RM5,000, a trophy, crown and sash.

In second place was 22-year-old Tiffany Tc while Easter Jawai Paul, 27, came in third.

Tiffany and Easter received cash prizes of RM3,000 and RM1,500 respectively together with a trophy and crown each.