KOTA KINABALU (Apr 29): Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad, an established waste management and recycling solutions provider, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Tex Cycle Sdn Bhd (TCSB) has announced a partnership with Evolusi Bersatu Sdn Bhd (Evolusi Bersatu) to launch the first integrated scheduled waste management facility in Sabah.

The zero-emission facility, located in the Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP) and designed to complement existing scheduled waste management providers, is developed by two parties’ joint venture, Tex Evolusi Waste Management Sdn Bhd.

It prioritises a locally-centred waste treatment process, aiming to reduce costs and emissions while ensuring legal compliance and environmental responsibility as opposed to sending waste to West Malaysia for processing.

Additionally, the facility is tailored to serve various industries and offers comprehensive waste management solutions, especially in the oil and gas sector.

TCSB, which is licensed by the Malaysia Department of Environment, specialises in sustainable solutions for scheduled waste management and ensures compliance and sustainability through advanced recycling and recovery methods across multiple industries throughout Malaysia.

Evolusi Bersatu, primarily involved in the oil and gas sector such as onshore maintenance, modification, and construction in Sabah, complements this landscape by offering its network and local expertise.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor officiated the inauguration at a ceremony at Hilton Kota Kinabalu Hotel here on Monday, lauding the integrated scheduled waste management facility as a significant step in their journey towards a cleaner and more sustainable Sabah.

He said with this facility being available here in Sabah, it means it is relatively cost saving for clients and current market players by eliminating the need to transport the scheduled waste outside of the state, in line with conservation and sustainable development being the key foundation pillars of the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development blueprint.

Therefore, he said it is timely that the state has a facility establishing new standards in scheduled waste management through innovative practices and advanced technologies aimed at offering solutions to various industrial requirements.

Hajiji said the facility’s aim to enhance the current scheduled waste system also complement the efforts of existing market players.

“For Sabah, this initiative will bring positive impact to our local economy as the creation of skilled workforce from Sabah is particularly important.

“I was made to understand that Tex Evolusi targets 70 percent Sabahans working at the facility in the initial two years and subsequently advancing to 99 percent by the fifth year.

“This aligns with the aspiration of our development plan to create jobs and nurture sustainable growth and prosperity for all Sabahans,” he said.

Hajiji’s text speech was delivered by State Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Development (MIDE) Minister Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe.

He added that by prioritising environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors alongside economic growth, they are creating a pathway for a brighter, greener future for the state.

He said the initiative not only aligns with the SMJ vision, but it also supports their commitment to fostering sustainable practices across industries, and he believes it will attract more foreign investors who share their ESG values.

“Through the promotion of environmentally sustainable practices, we are laying the foundation for a greener and more resilient future.

“I wish to see Tex Evolusi set new standards and best practices for all to emulate,” he said.

Tex Evolusi Waste Management Sdn Bhd managing director Muhamad Tolling said it is excited to invest RM100 million in this facility to usher in a new era of waste management in Sabah, with construction expected to start in the second half of 2024 and the facility to be fully operational by the fourth quarter of 2025.

He said this significant investment underscores the company’s dedication to fostering industry development in the region while creating employment opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled workers.

“The innovative practices and advanced technologies at the facility are set to establish new benchmarks for waste management, paving the way for further exploration into other waste management areas, including municipal waste.

“The facility’s overarching vision also resonates with Sabah’s commitment to sustainable development goals, particularly in the realm of scheduled waste management.

“It is dedicated to mitigating environmental risks posed by scheduled waste and safeguarding the state’s pristine natural environment for future generations,” he said.

Muhamad Tolling said the new facility is of great significance for the future of the environment in Sabah, and with enthusiasm and commitment, they forge ahead to pioneer and strengthen efforts in waste management and environmental conservation, not only specific to oil and gas but rather industries generating scheduled and solid waste in the State particularly.

He said it marks the beginning of a comprehensive transformation of the waste management system in Sabah with the integration of cutting-edge and state-of-the-art technologies, best practices in the industry and a concern for environmental sustainability, which are set to make the facility a benchmark for the state.

“With today’s launching, we are promoting sustainable and responsible waste management.

“This initiative is a significant milestone in our commitment to protect the environment and contributing to the well-being of our communities.

“It also aligns with Sabah’s broader efforts in creating over 150 job opportunities and conserving our natural resources.

“Through innovative approaches like the cradle-to-cradle concept, the advance recovery and recycling technologies, we aim to maximise resource efficiency while minimising the environmental impact.

“We hope that this initiative will bring value and benefit to our potential clients in oil and gas and other downstream industries in Sabah in particular and region as a whole,” he said.

Meanwhile, Phoong said the launching of the new facility shows investor confidence in the state is increasing, at the same time proving that Sabah is an attractive choice for green investments.

He said this is a positive development for all Sabahans as such facility is needed not only in terms of waste management but also to promote the secular economy, where the wastes can be recycled and reused as value-added products.

He said it is also vital for Sabah to showcase its green development which is in line with the global aspiration to achieve ESG commitments, and the state is steadfast in its commitment to achieve these aspirations.

“Sabahans have always been for a green and sustainable environment. And as I’ve said, green development is the way forward for our state.

“The reason we have been facilitating initiatives such as the Esteel Green Steel Project is because we believe that Sabah can showcase that we have the potential to build the entire green development ecosystem.

“So I think Sabahan industries have always had a high standard on green.

“In fact, our carbon emissions could be the lowest across the country as we don’t have any dirty or heavy industries,” he said.

Also present were Tex Evolusi Waste Management Sdn Bhd executive director Geraldine Hii Siaw Wei, Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad executive director Lee Hai Peng and executive chairman Datuk Keh Chuan Seng, Sabah Oil & Gas Development Corporation (SOGDC) chief executive officer Datuk Harun Ismail, Chin Hin Group Berhad executive chairman Datuk Seri Chiau Beng Teik and SMJ Energy Sdn Bhd director Terry Biusing.