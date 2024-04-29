Forest Dept, Swinburne Rotaract members team up for greening initiative

KUCHING (April 29): The Sarawak Forest Department and the Rotaract Club of Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus recently collaborated to plant 600 high-value indigenous tree species at the Sabal Forest Reserve.

The department in a release yesterday said the joint programme was in support of its Greening Sarawak initiative.

“Some 30 members of Swinburne Sarawak’s Rotaract Club joined Forest Department staff in planting 600 saplings of high-value indigenous species such as meranti, selangan and resak.

“In addition, the Rotaract Club members were also given a briefing and informative tour of the reserve by Sarawak Forest Department officers,” it said.

The department said the programme also sought to raise awareness among the Rotaract Club members in helping to combat climate change, as well as provide them the opportunity to socialise, learn and experience firsthand the planting of trees.