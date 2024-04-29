Indonesia backs Malaysia’s approach to ‘civilising’ prisoners

SANDAKAN (Apr 29): Indonesia backs the Malaysian Prison Department’s initiatives, particularly in Sabah, aimed at ‘civilising’ Indonesian prisoners in the country.

Rafael Walangitan, the Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kota Kinabalu, highlighted Malaysia’s efforts in turning prisons into more than just punitive facilities, but also educational institutions offering inmates, including Indonesians, opportunities for learning and skill development.

“We wholeheartedly endorse Malaysia’s endeavours, particularly those led by the Sabah government, across various fronts, notably in offering effective rehabilitation to Indonesian prisoners. It’s noteworthy that despite their incarceration, they are well-cared for and enjoy commendable conditions.

“We see many beneficial activities for them. When they leave, they can lead a good life through the skills acquired in prison, such as making pastries, cooking, playing music, and various other activities that can generate income for them when they return to their hometowns in Indonesia,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after a working visit and gathering by the Consulate of the Republic of Indonesia with Indonesian citizens in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri at the Sandakan Prison here Monday.

Rafail also extended his gratitude to Malaysia for various matters, including cases where Indonesian inmates originally sentenced to death had their sentences commuted to life imprisonment after a review.

“This is a positive step taken by the Malaysian government, and we appreciate it. It means that from now on, the inmates are given the opportunity to rebuild themselves for the better,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sandakan Prison director, Ab Nasir Sarahan, higlighted that the rehabilitation programmes in prisons cover all inmates, including foreign nationals.

“Our rehabilitation programmes are dynamic, and we always seek new ways of making them more effective,” he elaborated.

He mentioned that there are currently 143 Indonesian inmates in Sandakan Prison. – Bernama