Integrated ops against rabies not dog culling, says DVSS deputy director

KUCHING (April 29): The public should understand the integrated operation against rabies currently being carried out in the city is not meant to cull dogs, said Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) deputy director Dr Nicholas Jenek.

He said the operation is to enforce the law related to dog ownership in Kuching.

“We are not here to cull dogs or perform mass culling. What we are doing today is to check whether there are dogs which have been vaccinated and properly licensed by their owners or not.

“We are also here to find out whether there are people who were bitten by dogs or whether they have seen any stray dogs displaying rabid behaviour,” he told reporters when met at Tabuan Jaya here today.

He was prompted for comment after the public asked what the enforcement team were doing in their neighbourhood, and he said the reason for their curiousity was due to social media posts saying the team was out to cull dogs.

“I want to point out that there are no dog culling activities, so dog owners do not need to worry about that. What they should worry about is whether their pet is vaccinated, properly licensed and healthy,” he said.

The integrated operation entered its first day today and will be carried out for four days around the Kuching city area.

Today, the team were in Tabuan Jaya to inspect the dogs there, and any dog owners who were found to have yet to give their pets any vaccination or proper licensing would be compounded or issued warnings.

“There is no reason why dogs in this area are not vaccinated or properly licensed yet, as we have given them ample time and even announced and provided facilities to do so recently.

“So, if we found any dogs in this area with owners but are also found to not have been vaccinated, we will enforce the law on the dog owner,” he said.

While there were no exact number of compounds issued on the first day available as of press time, the operation will continue at areas under the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) tomorrow.

Joining the integrated operation, which is led by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), are personnel from the Health Department, DVSS, Kuching South City Council, MPP, Kuching North City Commission and the police.