Jais director: Everyone’s responsibility to uphold peace, unity

SIBU (April 29): It is the duty of every individual, regardless of race and religion, to maintain peace and harmony in Sarawak, said Jabatan Agama Islam Sarawak (Jais) director Mu’al Suaud.

A society that works together, tolerates and understands one another will bring goodness and benefit to this state, he emphasised.

“For that, we must preserve this unity if we want to see Sarawak advance by 2030,” he said at the launching of an Aidilfitri gathering, jointly hosted by the Masjid An-Nur management committee, Jabatan Agama Islam Sibu, and the Syariah Judiciary Department, Sibu Division at Masjid An-Nur here Saturday.

The mosque management committee chairman Dahari Jol, meanwhile, said the event aimed to build relationships of goodwill among all people of every race and religion.

Some 1,500 people from all walks of life, including representatives from local churches, as well as from Buddhist, Sikh and Hindu temples here attended the Hari Raya gathering.

Also present were political secretary to Sarawak Premier Sayed Azmee Wan Junaidi and councillor Syed Hamzah Wan Hamid.