Local folks hopeful for good design standards for Durin waterfront  

SIBU (April 29): Durin residents here hope that the state government will develop a waterfront with good facilities like those in the Selangau and Sri Aman, to tap into the vast potential for tourism.

State Deputy Minister of Transport Dato Henry Harry Jinep said this proposal would be further discussed with federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Seri Tiong King Sing.

“I will discuss with Dudong assemblyman (Tiong) to pursue the application with the state government to have a waterfront similar to those in Selangau, Sri Aman and so on,” he said when met at the recently-concluded Durin Cultural Carnival 2024.

“This (waterfront) will definitely revive Durin’s ‘sleepy’ town into an active venue for eco-tourism and helps boost the local tourism industry. Night cruises, as part of the Batang Rajang Symphony event, can also be conducted if there is a waterfront here,” he said, referring to one of the carnival’s main events.

Among the highlights of the Durin Cultural Carnival which kicked off April 26 and ended yesterday were remote-control (RC) boat racing competition and mini regatta.

Also present at the event were Henry’s wife Datin Christina Esni Mied, Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, Sarawak Rivers Board controller Lt Col (Rtd) Ding Tiew Wong, Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai and SRDC secretary Ng Siang Wei.

With thousands of spectators thronging the wharf to watch the RC boat racing competition and mini regatta, Sempurai expressed the need to have a waterfront with good facilities in Durin.

“What is obvious is the waterfront will provide a place for the community to hold their activities like Durin Cultural Carnival, watersports, regatta, as well as for them to sell their local products and handicrafts,” he said.

At the event, Henry also officiated the roofing installation project for the jetty on the banks of Durin town that cost RM30,000 – a project that he had approved and inspected last year.