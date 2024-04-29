Mobile Service 2U feedback to be brought to MCC’s attention, says councillor

MIRI (April 29): Feedback obtained from the public on various issues will be forwarded to Miri City Council (MCC) for follow-up action, assures Councillor Jeffery Phang.

Phang said the feedback was garnered during the Senadin Service Centre’s ‘Mobile Service 2U’ programme on Sunday, which he led on behalf of the Minister of Transport Saarwak and Senadin assemblyman Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

“The informal meet-the-people session was carried out at coffeeshops and grocery stores located along Jalan Dynasty, as part of our team’s weekly programme.

“Local residents approached us to discuss concerns in their residential areas, and we the councillors pledged to bring the matter to the attention of MCC,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Joining Phang for the walkabout were fellow councillors Kueh Chie Tong, Yap Siew Jin and Ernest Goh, Kapitan Jee Kee Hiong, and also members of the Senadin branch of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).