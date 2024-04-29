MPP increasing efforts to capture stray dogs in Kota Sentosa after yesterday’s 5 dog bite reports

KUCHING (April 29): The Padawan Municipal Council’s (MPP) dog-catching team is increasing efforts to capture stray dogs at Mile 7 Kota Sentosa after five reports of dog bite cases yesterday.

MPP chairman Tan Kai said the state Health Department informed him around 8pm of four dog bite cases reported in the Mile 7 area.

Tan said he immediately dispatched MPP’s dog-catching team, which successfully caught some strays.

“Every time we catch a (stray) dog, we need to send a photo to the victim for identification purposes. After 10pm, another case happened, also somewhere in the Mile 7 area.

“We will continue our operation in the Mile 7 area. The fifth victim was bitten by a different dog. We worry those dogs might be roaming around in the area and bite others,” he told reporters after attending MPP’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering today.

Tan clarified MPP’s dog-catching effort is separate from the State Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) recently announced joint operation against rabies.

“Council chairman cannot make any comments on the joint operation, which is consolidated under SDMC from today onwards until May 3 in four hotspots in Kuching,” he said.

He noted that SDMC’s joint operation “could be very stringent” including ensuring all pet dogs are licensed.

“There will be mass operation and mass vaccination, after that SMDC will announce the outcome of the operation,” he added.

Tan reminded residents under MPP’s jurisdiction to ensure their dogs are vaccinated against rabies.

On Saturday, SDMC announced the state government will carry out the Integrated Rabies Operation 2024 in Kuching on April 29-30 and May 2-3.

The committee said Tabuan Jaya, Taman Landeh, Desa Wira, and Sungai Maong Tengah recorded the highest number of rabies cases involving humans.

It said the operation aimed to create awareness of rabies among the local community as well as the need to apply for a pet licence.

“These operations will be done on a door-to-door basis to vaccinate dogs and for the issuance of licences in areas which record among the highest number of rabies cases involving humans,” said SDMC.

The agencies involved in the joint operation are the state Health Department, Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak, police, Civil Defence Force, state Enforcement and Safety Unit, Kuching South City Council, Kuching North City Commission, MPP, and other non-government organisations.