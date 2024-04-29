MPP told to act on ‘unsafe’ semi-industrial Jalan Tawi Sli shop block

KUCHING (April 29): The Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) has been asked to respond to a building integrity assessment report, which has deemed a semi-industrial shop block at Jalan Tawi Sli here to be unsafe.

According to Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen, despite the findings of a consultant engineer, the council has not taken any action and the 11 dilapidated units are still occupied.

He claimed severe cracks on the façade and structure of the semi-industrial block began appearing many years ago.

“All owners involving Lot 1603 to 1611 Block 218 KNLD have asked the consultant engineer to carry out a building integrity assessment. This was in December 2023.

“And in January this year, the report was completed. The verification and enquiry process with clients was also carried out. And on 16th February, the report was submitted to MPP,” he told a press conference today.

Chong said MPP only gave a verbal response on March 21 and to date the council has yet to issue a formal reply.

The Stampin MP assemblyman urged the council to urgently address the issue to prevent any unwanted incidents and ensure the safety of the public.

“Following the assessment that was carried out in December last year, it was found that there are certain structures or parts of the building that are cracked and thus unsafe to use.

“The evaluation report has also been submitted to the MPP and until now we are still waiting for their follow-up action.

“Therefore, I call on the MPP to take immediate action to help shop owners solve problems involving the structure of the building,” he said.

He said MPP is a government agency responsible for exercising powers under the Sarawak Building Ordinance (SBO) 1994.

“According to that, the MPP is indeed empowered under the SBO 1994 including issuing notices to building owners either in the case of repair work or instructions to demolish buildings,” he explained.