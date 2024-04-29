Pickup truck driver, passenger killed in crash in Limbang

MIRI (April 29): Two men travelling in a pickup truck were killed in a collision with a lorry in Kampung Bakul, Limbang Monday afternoon.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, identified the pair as Mohamad Ardie Khan Karim, 39, and driver Ngu Tiong Hieng, 33.

“The collision left the driver of the pickup truck pinned to his seat, while the passenger was thrown out.

“Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel,” it said, adding the bodies were later handed over to police for further action.

Bomba also informed that when rescuers from the Limbang fire station arrived at the scene, the truck driver was nowhere to be found.

“It was unclear if the truck driver had sustained injuries in the accident,” it said.

The rescue operation concluded at 3.38pm.