Premier: GPS govt aims to make S’wak as second highest contributor to Malaysia’s GDP before next state polls

KUCHING (April 29): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government aims to make Sarawak as the second highest contributor to Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) before the next state election, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He was cited in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report as saying that Sarawak is currently the third biggest GDP contributor after overtaking Johor.

He added that Kuala Lumpur is currently the main contributor to the nation’s GDP, followed by Selangor at the second place.

“We have to be confident and organise our strategy so that our GDP is high and I am confident that we will be able to overtake Selangor.

“Whether we can achieve it or not it is up to us to organise our economic strategy and this is what we are aiming for before the next state election,” he said at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB)’s Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri gathering at a leading hotel here last night.

He added such effort to organise the economy is made to prove to Sarawakians that the leadership of the GPS government is on the right track in developing Sarawak.

Abang Johari, who is also PBB president, said the party is also optimistic in grooming young leaders to continue the legacy in developing Sarawak in the future.

“We have to train the next echelon of leaders to produce strong and relevant leaders in the future who do not face problems such as money politics and so on.

“But so far, we have been able to manage our party well and able to provide space to the young people to lead in the future.

“The situation is always changing, the political landscape will also change with the economic sector being managed in a new way,” he emphasised.

PBB deputy president and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, PBB senior vice president and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and PBB permanent chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar were among those present at the event.