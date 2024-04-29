Pustaka Sarawak fetes over 200 in Majlis Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri

KUCHING (April 29): The Sarawak State Library (Pustaka Sarawak) feted over 200 people, comprising of staff, collaborative partners and media fraternity, during its Majlis Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri today.

The event, which was held at the library’s lobby, was held from 11am-2pm.

As guests feasted on the food, they were also entertained with tunes by the Keramat Buskers Band, which played Hari Raya songs.

The event was also attended by Pustaka Sarawak chief executive officer Japri Bujang Masli, Azam chairman Datu William Patrick Nyigor and other distinguished guests.