Religious body, church in Dudong received RM1.8 mln from Unifor for premises upgrade

SIBU (April 29): A religious association and church in Dudong here today received funds totaling RM1.8 million from the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) to upgrade their respective premises.

The recipients were Persatuan Penganut Da Wang Gong Salim Zon 3 (RM1 million) and Methodist Iban Church Sibu Jaya (RM800,000).

The cheques for the funds were handed over to representatives of the two bodies by Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Dudong chairman Datuk Teo Boon Siew at the branch’s office.

“The two religious bodies had requested help from Unifor to upgrade their respective house of worship.

“The disbursement of the funds is proof of the Sarawak government’s concern for the multi-religious community in the state,” said Teo.

He informed that this was the third time Persatuan Da Wang Gong Salim has received Unifor funding – the first involved RM150,000 and the second, RM1 million.

“Each house of worship always receives due attention from the government under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg,” he added.

Teo also stressed to the recipients that the funds must be used for the intended purpose, and that they are to submit a report on how the money was spent.

“If your application stated that the funds are for building a new house of worship, then you need to include photos of the latest progress of construction in your report,” he said.

“We don’t want the funds to be used for other purposes and affect any new applications in the future.”

Separately at the same event, Teo presented five laptops and four printers to five village security and development committees (JKKK) and individuals in the Dudong area.