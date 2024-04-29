Rover Scouts in Miri join 60km expedition to earn adventure badge

MIRI (April 29): A total of 27 Rover Scouts from Kolej Tun Datu Tuanku Haji Bujang joined a 60km expedition recently to earn their adventure badge.

School scout leader Melvin Seman Entika said the Form 6 students began their journey from the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security (ICQS) Complex at Sungai Tujuh here.

“The troop endured a 10km walk from the ICQS Complex to reach their first destination at SK Kuala Baram,” he said.

During their first night out, members joined SK Kuala Baram scouts for activities such as static marching with batons, rope handling, and using walkie talkies.

The next day the scouts walked another 21km to SK Kuala Baram II, before travelling another 8km to the Lutong fire station.

“After taking a short break at the Lutong fire station, the troop then proceeded to Kampung Nelayan Batu 4 here, located around 4km away, where they took part in community service as well as other activities with the kampung folks,” Melvin said.

The scouts then headed back to camp at SK Kuala Baram II after completing their tasks for the day.

On the final day of the expedition, the Rover Scouts walked 13km walk to Knewton Global School here to complete the required 60km distance for the badge.

To earn the Rover Scout Adventure Badge, scouts need to complete a 60km trek as well as spend a minimum two nights camping outdoors.