Sabah Heart Centre should be near QEH2 – Minister

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 29): A dedicated building for the Sabah Heart Centre near Queen Elizabeth Hospital 2 (QEH2) is needed, said Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk James Ratib.

He said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor had gazetted a 10-acre piece of land behind Wisma Kastam in Likas for the heart centre, but it would be better if was located near QEH2.

“A cardiology centre must be close to a hospital. There is a piece of land near QEH 2 but is owned by Qhazanah and I believe negotiations are ongoing for the government to acquire the land,” he said at his ministry’s Raya open house on Monday.

As the State Health Exco, he will be following up on the allocation so that the upgrade of QEH 2 will be implemented as soon as possible.

James said the designation of QEH2 as a heart centre for the state not only means upgraded equipment but also additional cardiologists in Sabah.

According to him, the allocation of RM80 million for additional heart specialists and equipment upgrades would enhance healthcare services in the state capital.

“At the moment we have to send heart patients to Kuala Lumpur but with our own heart centre we can reduce the need to send heart patients. In the past we would send at least 200 heart patients to Kuala Lumpur for treatment. With the heart centre we may be able to reduce the number of patients that we have to send to Kuala Lumpur by half.”

James also told reporters that the state government will ask its federal counterpart on the possibility of privatising the construction of the Sabah Blood Bank Centre which was announced during the 12th Malaysia Plan with an estimated cost of RM86 million.

The privatization will also include its services, he said, “the blood bank can save many lives, we do not need to go here and there to source for blood. I will discuss with the Health Department to find land for the building.”

James also reminded the people in the state of the free health screening assistance scheme provided by the government.

“We note that the rakyat especially in the rural areas do not put health as a priority. Therefore they may be unaware if they are ill, some may even have contagious diseases that can spread to their friends and family.

“With this free screening, we can do early detection and treat the patient(s) and at the same time we can influence the rakyat to take better care of their health,” he said.