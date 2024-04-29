Sabah school students’ invention wins award at Pi-ENVEX 2024

ARAU (Apr 29): The innovative product called ‘INKIFLUX’, an ink made from used cooking oil by two students from Sabah, won the Best of the Best Award at the Perlis International Engineering Invention and Innovation Exhibition 2024 (Pi-ENVEX) held at Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) Sunday.

Invented by two Form Four students from Sekolah Menengah (SM) St. Michael, Penampang, the product earned the award through their convincing presentation to the professional jury, making it shine among the 206 competing products at the event.

Speaking to reporters after receiving the award, Dyna Anne Charles Tami and Germaine Amisha Alvin, both aged 16, said they were inspired to develop the product with the aim of reducing water and environmental pollution resulting from the improper disposal of used cooking oil.

“To make this ink, we mix natural ingredients such as Arabic gum, alcohol, soy lecithin, water and pigmentation in a semi-manual tool that we built ourselves to produce two variants of ink, black and blue, which are safe for use on paper and canvas,” said Dyna Anne.

According to her, it took them about two months to make INKIFLUX, ‘Turning Pollution Into Poetry’ with the guidance of three teachers.

“With the help of our three teachers, we began the project in early November last year, with an estimated cost of RM85,” she said.

The two talented young creative designers took home RM1,000 in cash prize, a plaque and certificates of appreciation.

Pi-ENVEX 2024, which was held for three days from April 26, saw participation from students representing 11 countries, such as Vietnam, Romania, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea.

Meanwhile, SM St. Michael teacher Cyprian Rian Jokinol said that programmes like Pi-ENVEX play a significant role in unearthing students’ talents, showcasing innovative products and producing quality researchers.

“This programme is highly beneficial as it involves participants from foreign countries, providing our students with opportunities to cultivate ideas, establish networks, and exchange opinions, enhancing the quality of our products. I hope it will continue to be held in the future,” he said. – Bernama