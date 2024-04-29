Search launched for missing man in Belaga

BINTULU (April 29): A search and rescue (SAR) operation has been launched today to locate a 56-year-old man who was reported missing after he failed to return home from fishing at the downstream of the Batang Rajang River in Belaga.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement today, said the victim was identified as Awi Lahang.

“The firefighters from the Belaga fire station were dispatched to the scene, located about an hour by boat, after being informed of the incident by the Belaga police at around 7.55pm on Sunday.

“It was reported that the victim had gone fishing in the river by using a boat at around 10pm on Saturday,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters and police activated the search operation at around 8.30am today, and the victim has yet to be found.