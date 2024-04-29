SME Corp donates RM10,000 to Media Prima Palestinian Fund

KUALA LUMPUR (April 29): SME Corp Malaysia (SME Corp) recently contributed RM10,000 to the Media Prima Palestinian Humanitarian Fund.

SME Corp chief executive officer Rizal Nainy said the donation was a sign of their support and solidarity for Palestinians, and aligns with the Malaysia Madani spirit to advocate for global peace.

“We have confidence that Media Prima Berhad’s fund will effectively reach the Palestinians who are in need,” he said at an event to present the contribution.

He said the donation from SME Corp showcases their dedication to effecting constructive change and their readiness to engage in future collaborations with other organisations.

“We also anticipate that this will further encourage collaborations with Media Prima, particularly in the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises,” said Rizal.

He added that ‘wakalah zakat’ (tithe) contributions from SME Corp have been allocated to two tahfiz institutions, namely MaahadTahfiz Al-Quran Misbahul Falah and Maahad Tahfiz Darul Muhibbin situated in Taman Keramat, Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, Media Prima Berhad Group chairman Datuk Seri Dr Syed Hussain Aljunid received the mock cheque on behalf of the organisation during the event.

The event was held to celebrate SME Corp’s strategic partners that have assisted the corporation in increasing the development of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), allowing them to strengthen the relationship and cooperation between SMEs, ministries, agencies, and private sectors.

Also present at the event was Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick.