Two injured in two-car collision in Bau

KUCHING (April 29): Two individuals were injured after their vehicles collided at Kampung Skiat Baru, Jalan Skiat in Bau this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement, said they received a call on the incident at around 6.50am and firefighters from Bau fire station were rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the incident involved two vehicles.

“A 26-year-old woman was pinned to the driver’s seat of one of the cars, while a 43-year-old male driver of another car managed to get out of his car before the arrival of the firefighters,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters managed to extricate the female victim from the car using rescue tool before handing her over to the paramedics for further action.

The operation ended at 7.55am.