36 compounds issued during first integrated ops against rabies

KUCHING (April 30): A total 36 compounds have been issued as of April 29 following the launch of the first integrated enforcement operation against rabies in Sarawak.

A Sarawak Public Communications Unit report today said 20 compounds were issued by the local councils, while 16 compounds were issued by the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS), involving unvaccinated dogs.

The operation yesterday was carried out in Taman Desa Wira which is a ‘hot’ area for rabies cases.

On Monday, the team was in Tabuan Jaya to inspect dogs there, and owners who were found to have yet to give their pets any vaccination or proper licensing were compounded or issued warnings.

The operation, according to the report, went smoothly despite some minor disagreements between dog owners and the personnel involved.

The report also mentioned that the Kuching City South Council (MBKS) had successfully registered 18 dogs on April 29, while DVSS in collaboration with the Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit successfully vaccinated 26 dogs on the same day.

The integrated enforcement operation will continue in the Landeh area in Padawan tomorrow.