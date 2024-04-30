Abd Karim: Sarawak Tourism Ambassador can instil sense of pride in civil servants

KUCHING (April 30): The just-launched ‘Sarawak Tourism Ambassador’ programme goes beyond involving the state civil servants in tourism promotion.

In stating this, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah says it can also instil in them a sense of pride and ownership and pride among participants as they are being empowering with the knowledge about the attractions in the state.

“As gatekeepers of our region’s culture, heritage and growth, the Sarawak civil service holds a unique position of influence and responsibility in our communities; thus, making you the invaluable ‘ambassadors’ for tourism.

“This initiative is designed not only to empower our Sarawak civil service to have a better understanding of this sector, but also for them to be able to showcase the endless wonders of Sarawak’s tourism landscape,” he said in a speech for the programme’s launch here today.

The text of his speech was delivered by deputy minister Datuk Sebastian Ting at the event, where Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chairman Datuk Dennis Ngau, Pustaka Sarawak board of management deputy chairman Datu Rashidah Bolhassan, and STB chief executive officer Sharzede Datu Salleh Askor were also present.

In the speech, Abdul Karim also highlighted his ministry’s target of 1,500 participants for the ‘Sarawak Tourism Ambassador’ programme, to be on-going until this October.

Moreover, he said the incentives for the participating civil servants would include e-certificates and other exciting rewards.

“Active engagement and enthusiasm of the participants will undoubtedly contribute to the success of this programme.

“To incentivise the participation, those who complete the module within the stipulated period will receive e-certificates, with exclusive ‘STB Travelling Pouches’.

“I am also pleased to announce that participants will also have the opportunity to win exciting rewards, including a package of a three-day, two-night Mulu National Park experience, and the two-day, one-night ‘Staycation’ packages at selected city hotels.

“These rewards serve as a testament to our appreciation for your dedication and commitment towards enhancing Sarawak’s tourism landscape.”

Adding on, Abdul Karim encouraged members of the civil service to ‘embrace’ this initiative and work together to showcase Sarawak’s hospitality and cultural richness to the world, thereby ensuring a bright future for tourism in the region.