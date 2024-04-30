Anwar: Malaysia prepared to explore new areas of cooperation with Saudi Arabia

KUALA LUMPUR (April 30): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed Malaysia’s preparedness to explore new areas of cooperation with Saudi Arabia in line with the kingdom’s Vision 2030, especially in the fields of renewable energy and hydrogen.

In addition, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, welcomed Saudi Arabian investors to Malaysia to explore potential investments in high-value projects.

He conveyed this when he was granted an audience with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman at the Yamamah Palace in Riyadh prior to his return to Malaysia after attending the World Economic Forum Special Meeting which ended yesterday.

“Our discussion also touched on trade and investment relations between both countries.

“I also welcome investors from Saudi Arabia to Malaysia to explore potential investments in high-value projects such as digital and green economy, artificial intelligence (AI), clean energy, defence, electrical and electronics, and aerospace,” he said in a post on X here today.

Anwar also announced that Malaysia is prepared to chair ASEAN next year, including hosting the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council-China Summit.

“Towards the end of the meeting, I reiterated my invitation for the Crown Prince to make an official visit to Malaysia at his earliest convenience.

“I believe this visit has further enhanced the strong relations between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia as well as opening various investment potentials that would contribute to the prosperity of Malaysians, God willing,” he added. – Bernama