Anwar: Muslim countries must be consistent, ensure Israel is brought to justice

KUALA LUMPUR (April 30): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim called on Muslim countries to be consistent and firm in demanding justice for Palestine by ensuring that Israel is brought to justice for all the crimes and atrocities committed against the Palestinians.

Anwar said he voiced that view during his audience with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman at the Yamamah Palace, before concluding his visit to Riyadh to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Meeting.

“In addition to continuing to fight for the right to protection and access to humanitarian aid, all parties also need to voice objections to Israeli intrusion and illegal occupation of Palestinian land, which is the main cause of this prolonged conflict,” he said in a post on his social media.

Anwar was in Saudi Arabia for two days to participate in the WEF Special Meeting which ended yesterday and was attended by more than 1,000 participants including heads of state and government as well as business and industry leaders.

At the same time, Anwar said he also took the opportunity during the meeting to express his appreciation for the leadership displayed by the Government of Saudi Arabia in matters of Muslim affairs, including in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The Prime Minister said his discussion with the Saudi Crown Prince also touched on bilateral relations between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia as well as regional issues.

“I also give my appreciation to the Government of Saudi Arabia for generously allocating 31,600 haj quotas for Malaysia this year.

“At the end of the meeting, I also reiterated the invitation for the Crown Prince to make an official visit to Malaysia as soon as possible,” he said.

Anwar said he also believed his and the Malaysian delegation’s visit to Saudi Arabia this time around has further strengthened the close relationship between the two countries, in addition to opening up various potential investments that will contribute to the prosperity of Malaysians as a whole. – Bernama