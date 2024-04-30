Chief Commissioner: Perlis MB presents himself at MACC HQ to have statement recorded

PUTRAJAYA (April 30): Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki today confirmed that the agency has recorded the statement from Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli to facilitate its investigations into alleged abuse of power.

Azam, when contacted, also confirmed that Mohd Shukri had earlier presented himself at the MACC headquarters here at 9.50am to have his statement recorded.

Two days ago, MACC said it was investigating a senior leader in the northern region on suspicion of appointing several companies believed to be linked to him for supply projects valued at about RM300,000.

MACC sources said the leader is also suspected of assigning various companies for road repair and maintenance tasks, involving an allocation of almost RM1 million from the Menteri Besar’s office. These companies are believed to be connected to his son.

Last week, media reported that Mohd Shukri’s son was among six people arrested by the MACC to assist in investigations into a case of producing falsified documents to make RM600,000 in claims since 2022.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shukri in his latest post on Facebook said he would continue giving full cooperation to the MACC in its investigations.

He said there was nothing to worry about and that he was grateful for all the well wishes and prayers from the netizens for Allah to ease everything for him. – Bernama