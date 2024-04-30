Construction worker in Kuching pleads guilty to assaulting wife, fined RM2,000

KUCHING (April 30): A construction worker was fined RM2,000 in default three months’ jail after he pleaded guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here today to assaulting his wife.

Abdul Rahim Raini, 35, made the plea before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi after the charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326A of the same Code was read to him.

The Section provides for imprisonment not exceeding one year or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both, upon conviction.

He committed the offence against his wife, 27, at a house in Lorong 1 Cahaya Indah Yayasan Sarawak here at around 11pm on April 26, 2024.

Based on the case facts, a drunken Abdul Rahim became angry after his wife told him not to make noise and go to bed.

He slapped her on the left cheek and hit her on the back with a helmet, leaving her with bodily injuries.

The accused was arrested the following day after the victim filed a police report.

Prosecuting was Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin, while Abdul Rahim appeared without legal representation.