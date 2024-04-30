Corporates come together to offer bond-free scholarship through Sarawak United Education Fund

KUCHING (April 30): A private sector-initiative, Sarawak Unity Education Fund (SUEF), was launched today to provide scholarships to students from Sarawak and develop them into future leaders for the state.

This bond-free scholarship will be offered to those who are needy and have fulfilled the entry requirements to public or private universities in Malaysia.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in his speech at the launching said SUEF augurs well with his aspiration to prioritise talent development and human capital, a critical component to support Sarawak’s transition to a new economy based on renewal/green energy, hydrogen, and digital technology.

“As of today (April 30), the total donations received and pledged by many notable and generous donors has already exceeded RM3 million, and this amount is still growing.

“These donors are private corporates and some individuals who believe and have trust in this charitable initiative, and so willingly give back to the communities/society for a worthy cause,” he said.

The text of Abang Johari’s speech was read out by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Premier pointed out that SUEF’s main intent is to provide financial assistance to support deserving, talented and needy individuals from all communities across Sarawak to pursue higher education and acquire skills in recognised institutions.

He believed this would develop and groom talents and the young generations into future leaders and contributors to Sarawak’s progress and prosperity, leading to a brighter and sustainable future for all Sarawakians.

“We need to empower Sarawakian youths and children to equip them with the knowledge and skills necessary for sustainable growth,” he said.

Earlier, SUEF chairman Datuk Richard Lee said the idea of helping Sarawak education actually started seven years ago, when he initiated the Sarawak Rural Kids Education Fund (SREF) by organising a charity golf in Kuching which raised RM3 million.

He said the same charity event was held in 2019, which raised RM1.08 million.

“The idea of starting SUEF was mooted exactly one year ago when I was recuperating from a major surgery at home in KL. I remember the wonderful experience when I started the 2017 education fund, and the strong support from the general public for education purposes,” he said.

He said the formation of SUEF by the private sector is a small step to complement and support the state government in developing human capital and future leaders for Sarawak.

“This fund will award scholarship to deserving and eligible students to pursue academic excellence and build high-quality human capital for the state and the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, SUEF head of secretariat Grover Peter Gani when met after the launching said the scholarships will likely be disbursed starting this September.

“We actually tried to get it done before the semester started this year. But due to some hiccups, I think most probably the next intake (it) should be able to open to the public,” he said.

The 13 companies which had donated to SUEF were introduced during the event and presented with souvenirs.