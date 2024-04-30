CP: Case involving alleged abuse by senior army officer referred to AG

KUCHING (April 30): The case involving a senior army officer who allegedly abused an army personnel last month has been referred to the Attorney General’s (AG) Office, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata.

He pointed out that the case is under the army’s jurisdiction even though a police report was lodged on the matter.

“A police report was made and we have already referred this to the AG’s Office. Usually, there will be a court martial as this involves the army,” he told reporters after witnessing a handing-over-of-duties ceremony at the Sarawak Contingent Police Headquarters here today.

The Malaysian Army in a statement last month said an internal investigation committee had been formed to look into the incident, which went viral on social media after a police report was lodged by the personnel on March 3.

In the post, the victim claimed that he was slapped on the left side of his face and kicked in the abdominal area by the senior officer, who is based in Sarawak.

The army statement said the incident may have happened during a training exercise.

As a result of the alleged assault, the personnel claimed to have sustained blunt trauma injury to the soft tissues above the eye.

“If proven that there is misconduct and abuse of power as alleged, appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the regulations and directives of the army,” it added.