DBKK receives ASEAN Clean Tourist City Standards award again

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 30): Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) has once again been awarded the ASEAN Clean Tourist City Standards, National Level for the year 2024-2026.

This award was presented by the Secretary of the Industrial Development Division, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (MOTAC), Masliza Che Omar to DBKK Deputy Director General (Operations), Robert B. Lipon who represented the Mayor of Kota Kinabalu, in a ceremony on April 29 at Cyberview Resorts and Spa, Cyberjaya.

The ASEAN Tourism Standard is a set of standards by ASEAN countries to improve the quality of services in the regional tourism industry in line with the ASEAN Strategic Tourism Plan 2016-2025 towards making ASEAN a leading destination at the international level.

DBKK’s success in winning this award is based on compliance with all the assessment criteria of the ASEAN Clean Tourist City Standard, which is the main standard and guide for all ASEAN countries in providing high-quality and high-performance tourism service delivery.

The assessment session was conducted last August 2023, by the Malaysian Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC).

For the record, receiving this Award is DBKK’s third achievement after winning the same Award in 2018-2020 and 2020-2022.

The presentation of the National Level Asean Clean Tourist City Standards Award Certificate for the Year 2024-2026 was completed on Tuesday, to the Mayor of Kota Kinabalu, Datuk Seri Dr Sabin Samitha.