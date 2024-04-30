Education Ministry implements various initiatives for educational reform

PUTRAJAYA (April 30): The Education Ministry (MOE) is actively implementing various important initiatives to reform the country’s education system, including restructuring the preschool system, the 2027 curriculum and curriculum interventions to address student dropout.

It said that preschool classes will be expanded to all educational institutions under its purview to ensure that student dropout issues can be tackled from the early stage.

According to MOE, focus is also given to the professional development of teachers with various programmes offered to enhance their competence and professionalism in service.

“Recently, the MOE introduced the Learning Management System (SiPP) to meet the digital competence needs of teachers,” it said in a statement today.

The ministry also said that it has taken note of a World Bank report titled ‘Bending Bamboo Shoots: Strengthening Foundation Skills’ regarding the country’s education system.

Key issues highlighted in the World Bank report, such as the quality and access to preschool education, student competency and the professional development of teachers, are indeed under the ministry’s attention, it said. – Bernama