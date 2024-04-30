Fishermen catch massive 65kg malang bilis in Batang Lupar (Video)

KUCHING (April 30): Three fishermen from the Lemanak Fishermen’s Committee in Kampung Tengah, Sri Aman caught a malang bilis (threadfin) weighing a whopping 65kg in the Batang Lupar, near Simanggang town this morning.

In a Facebook post, the Sri Aman District Information Office said the men, identified only as Yaakub, Abdullah, and Hussin Sedon, were surprised but grateful for their catch.

Yaakub said when they pulled up their net, they found it to be unusually heavy and then noticed the yellowish fish.

They needed a lot of energy to land the fish as it was not only heavy but also put up a great fight to escape.

“We were forced to struggle with it when pulling it up into the boat. It was so heavy. I had to use all my might for around half an hour before it surrendered,” he said.

Yaakub said the fish was later sold at RM50 per kilogramme to a wholesaler for an impressive RM3,250.

He described the successful outing as one of good fortune and a memorable experience.

The Information Department added the upper reaches of the Batang Lupar, starting from Batang Ai, the first site of hydroelectric power generation in Sarawak, is the third longest river in the state at 131km.

It added this unique habitat is home to very large fish, making it a good source of income for fishermen.