Forensics report on Lahad Datu OCPD’s daughter still pending, says Sabah CP

KOTA KINABALU (April 30): The police are still waiting on the forensics report regarding the contents of the mobile phone that belonged to the daughter of the Lahad Datu district police chief who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 16.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said the police had sent the mobile phone to the Sabah Police Forensic Unit Team for investigation but had yet to receive any information regarding the victim’s mobile phone.

“We are still continuing the investigation including waiting for the forensic report to get more information related to the phone.

“We want to get the contents of the victim’s mobile phone. It has a password and we are sent it to the forensics department to make sure there are no technical problems,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jauteh said Lahad Datu district police chief Assistant Commissioner Dzulbaharin Ismail has returned to work and is carrying out his duties and responsibilities as usual.

On April 16, Dzulbaharin’s 14-year-old daughter was killed when she accidentally shot herself with her father’s gun at their home.

A Walther P99 pistol believed to be linked to the incident was seized by the police, while three witnesses including the victim’s family members were summoned by the police to have their statement recorded.

The police have initially classified the death as sudden death.