Habitual drug addict in Kuching gets five years’ jail, one stroke in third conviction

KUCHING (April 30): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a 29-year-old man to five years in jail and one stroke of the cane after he pleaded guilty to abusing drugs.

Judge Musli Ab Hamid, who meted out the sentence against Barabbas Seli Peter, also ordered him to undergo supervision for two years after serving his sentence.

Barabbas was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (DDA), punishable under Section 39C(1)(b) of the same Act.

Section 15(1)(a) of the DDA 1952 provides for a fine of up to RM5,000 or up to two years in prison, or both, while Section 39C (1)(b) of the same Act carries an imprisonment of up to seven years and whipping of not more than three strokes, upon conviction.

Barabbas was tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine at Kuching District Police Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department at 12.45pm on June 22, 2022.

He had two previous convictions under Section 15(1)(a) of the DDA 1952 for the same offence in 2020.

DPP Norshafatihah Nor Azmi prosecuted while Barabbas was unrepresented by legal counsel.