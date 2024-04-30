Koperkasa now has new building in Satok

KUCHING (April 30): The Koperasi Koperkasa Sarawak Berhad (Koperkasa) now has a new building at Jalan Satok here.

At the unveiling event yesterday, Koperkasa chairman Fathi Hambali expressed heartfelt thanks to the Cooperative Commission of Malaysia (SKM) for approving the purchase of the Satok property on Oct 5, 2022.

He also acknowledged the unwavering support of the organisation’s members in propelling its progress.

In his remarks, he addressed the economic landscape, highlighting the impact of inflation on purchasing power and emphasised the stability of real estate investments amidst economic fluctuations.

“Despite recognising the advantages of high-value asset buildings that can generate returns and increase Koperkasa’s income, credit activities are still maintained as the main activity of Koperkasa.”

Furthermore, Fathi outlined the organisation’s strategic vision as he revealed plans to expand property acquisitions beyond Sarawak, extending into Peninsular Malaysia.

Currently, Koperkasa owns 26 units of shop-houses across Sarawak, valued at RM29 million, with recent acquisitions including a three-story shop-house unit in Limbang and 20 units from the Koperkasa Housing Project in Jalan Matang Kuching 5 set to for completion next year.

According to Fathi, Koperkasa aims to own commercial buildings worth RM100 million by 2030 as the number of building assets increased by 37 per cent last year, over the previous year.

Koperkasa’s rental income also posted a 3.5 per cent increase last year amounting to RM692,012, following a 61 per cent surge in Koperkasa Satok building assets last year.

Chief Political Secretary to Sarawak Premier and Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman represented the event’s guest-of-honour, Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki, at the ceremony.

“The success of Koperkasa is evident in the location of its new building situated in the heart of Kuching,” said Fazzruddin.

He also stressed the importance of unity and cooperation among organisation members.

“I am confident and certain that this is due to the unity and close cooperation among the organisation and its members.”

Fazzrudin also discussed the internal and external factors contributing to the organisation’s success, emphasising the importance of good management, transparency, and political stability.

“With a clear vision and robust action plan, I believe that transparency in government responsibilities will further enhance the business ecosystem.”

In conjunction with the inauguration of the new building, Koperkasa also presented business zakat (tithe) to the Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak and also a cheque for a ‘wakalah’ (legal contract to undertake a task or arrangement, on behalf of another party) to the Sarawak Orphans Welfare Board (Peryatim).

Also present were Koperkasa secretary Othman Bujang, SKM Sarawak deputy director Norazlan Anuar, and Political Secretary to Sarawak Premier Abdul Samat Kethergany.